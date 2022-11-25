Kamal Haasan lines up Four new Projects

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan scored his career’s biggest hit with Vikram. The actor is unwell and is hospitalized. He is in recovery mode and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in couple of days. The actor announced that he would soon commence the shoot for the sequel of Vikram after Lokesh Kanagaraj is done with the shoot of Vijay’s film. Kamal Haasan also announced of teaming up with legendary director Mani Ratnam and the project was announced officially recently.

Apart from these two films, Kamal Haasan is holding talks for two other projects. The actor is also in talks with critically acclaimed director Mahesh Narayanan and an announcement will be made soon. There are speculations that Kamal Haasan is discussing about a film with H Vinoth. The project too will be announced next year at the right time. For now, Kamal Haasan has four new films lined up and they will kick-start shoot soon. The actor is busy completing his long-delayed film Indian 2 in the direction of Shankar. Indian 2 is expected to release during the second half of 2023.