Veera Simha Reddy’s Jai Balayya: Electrifying Mass Number

Nandamuri Balakrishna is coming up with a pakka commercial entertainer Veera Simha Reddy directed by Gopichand Malineni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The makers of the movie kick-started the audio promotions by releasing a lyrical video of the first song Jai Balayya.

S Thaman who is in superb form has rendered yet another electrifying mass number for Balakrishna. This indeed is one of the best mass numbers in recent times and what’s more, Thaman gives that kick to fans with his composition and mass appearance. He is seen dancing in a white and white getup with many gold chains around his neck.

Ramajogayya Sastry gives rise to Balakrishna’s character with his mass-appealing lyrics, wherein Karrimullah sang the number splendidly. Balakrishna’s get-up is just wow in an all-white costume and his dances are so elegant.

The film is scheduled for Sankranthi release.