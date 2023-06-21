AMB Cinemas going to Bengaluru

Superstar Mahesh Babu ventured into multiplex business in association with Asian Cinemas. Their first collaboration AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad emerged as one of the best multiplexes in the city and there is a huge scarcity for tickets all round the year. Mahesh and Asian Cinemas are making huge profits through the multiplex. The duo is all set to inaugurate their next one from the chain in Bengaluru. The multiplex will be ready by the end of this year.

The famous Kapali theatre is acquired, demolished and a ten-screen multiplex is getting ready in the Gandhinagar region of Bengaluru. Mahesh Babu will inaugurate the multiplex soon in the city. Asian Cinemas also acquired the famous Sudarshan Theatre of Hyderabad’s RTC Crossroads and it is being made into a multiplex. Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu are investing in this project.