Security beefed up for Adipurush Writer

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir landed into a controversy after the film’s release. He has been facing the heat from the audience and the Hindu Organizations. Some of them wrote to the Prime Minister demanding a ban on the film. Manoj Muntashir took a U-Turn saying that Adipurush is not inspired from Ramayana. Some of the dialogues from the film have been changed. After receiving a series of threats, Manoj Muntashir urged the Mumbai cops for security.

Mumbai cops responded on a fast note and provided security for Manoj Muntashir. In his statement, Manoj Muntashir said that Hamunan is not God and this triggered controversy. Adipurush released on Friday and the film received poor response from the audience. Om Raut directed this mythological drama and it featured Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers.