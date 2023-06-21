Law and order totally failed in State, says TDP

Since the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan reddy, has miserably failed to ensure proper maintenance of the law and order situation in the State and thus he has no right to continue in power any longer, said the president of State unit of the TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, here on Tuesday and demanded the Centre to appoint a special officer for maintaining the law and order in the State.

Talking to media persons after calling on the Governor, Atchen Naidu said that the ruling party has taken Andhra Pradesh to number one position in ganja sale. As the law and order has failed miserably in the State, the Chief Minister should immediately step down, the TDP State unit president said and demanded the Centre to appoint a special officer for maintaining the law and order.

“We have explained to the Governor the outrage and looting going on in the State and he responded positively,” Atchen Naidu said. Observing that in the past 30 days at least 15 atrocities have been reported, the TDP State president said that at least one murder, one rape and one looting incident are reported daily from some part or the other in the State.

Recalling how the Repalle incident took place, very close to Amaravathi, in which a 10th standard student, Amaranath Gowd, was set on fire so inhumanly, Atchen Naidu felt that it is really shameful which brought defame to the State. YSRCP leader, Perni Naani, has been deliberately continuing using highly objectionable language against the TDP supremo, he said and asked the YSRCP leader whether he could not notice the incident that took place in the vicinity of his residence in Machilipatnam in which his own party worker molested a girl after consuming drugs.

Stating that Visakhapatnam is one of the major cities in the country, Atchen Naidu felt that the ruling party leaders are now focussing on this city and are turning into a den for robbers. By simply misleading the people in the name of turning Visakhapatnam as the capital, the YSRCP leaders have illegally occupied lands there worth over Rs 40,000 cr, he said. “The situation is that no one is taking a serious view of this though we have been raising this issue regularly,” Atchen Naidu noted.

Observing that everyone in the State knows what has happened in Visakhapatnam a couple of days ago with regard to some land transaction, he said that the family members of none other than the ruling party MP have been kidnapped and for 48 hours their presence was unknown even to the police. “Is this democracy as the same ruling party MP admitted that no one can live safely in the State,” he asked.

The Chief Minister should feel ashamed that his own party MP said that he is moving out of the State, Atchen Naidu said and asked why Jagan has till now not responded on this. Pointing out several such incidents that took place in the recent past in the State, Atchen Naidu said that they have taken these issues to the notice of the Governor.

“We appealed to the Governor to gather more information on these incidents and submit a report to the President of India and the Prime Minister. If the law and order be maintained properly the Centre should intervene and save the State by invoking Section 355 of the Constitution,” the TDP State unit president said.

The Centre should appoint a special officer on the lines of Manipur, Atchen Naidu said and added that the Governor responded positively.