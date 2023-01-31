Amigos Enno Rathrulosthayi: Kalyan Ram & Ashika Ranganath magical romance

Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s next release is Amigos on February 10th, 2023. Mythri Movie Makers produced this film, which is written and directed by Rajendra Reddy. The makers are currently busy with the promotions and recently released first single Yeka Yeka is ruling the playlists.

Now, the makers have released the second single titled “Enno Rathrulosthayi” full video song. The song “Enno Ratrulostayi Gani Raade Vennelamma,” written by Ilaiyaraaja, was filmed with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Divya Bharathi. Kalyan Ram has now remixed this song for Amigos.

SP Balasubramanyam sang this song for Balayya back then. It’s no coincidence that his son SPB Charan sung this evergreen melody for Kalyan Ram. The video song is a visual treat, featuring the lead couple Kalyan Ram and Ashika Ranganath’s magical romance.

And the song was shot in such a sensual way that youth will fall in love with Kannada beauty Ashika. SPB Charan and Sameera Bharadwaj beautifully sang this timeless classic.

Ashika Ranganath is the female lead, and Ghibran is scoring the tunes. The film releasing on February 10th, 2023.