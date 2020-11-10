Amit Shah congratulates Bandi Sanjay

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the victory in the Assembly byelections in Dubbaka.

Amit Shah dialed Bandi Sanjay Kumar to convey his congratulatory message. He expressed joy and conveyed his heartfelt greetings to Bandi Sanjay Kumar on behalf of lakhs of BJP workers across the state. Shah said that the tireless efforts of BJP leaders and workers to strengthen the party in Telangana are yielding results.

BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS candidate Ramalinga Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujatha by a wafer-thin margin of votes. While Solipeta Sujatha polled 61,302, Raghunandan gave a tough fight by polling 62,772 votes. The BJP pinned high hopes on Raghunandan Rao although he had lost the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has fielded Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, the son of late former minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy, who polled 29,239 votes.

With the Dubbaka bypoll victory, the BJP seems to have made it’s first big has made deep inroads in the state which appeared to be impregnable with K Chandrasekhar Rao being at the helm of affairs.