An acid test for Devi Sri Prasad

Among the young generation of music composers, Devi Sri Prasad raced to the top spot and enjoyed star status among the music directors of Telugu cinema. With back to back hits, he even charged huge remuneration for his projects. However as days passed, his music lacked freshness and he composed several pale albums after which all the top directors of Telugu cinema started ignoring him. At the same time, Thaman raced to the top with back to back hits.

Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad combo delivered chartbusters and Sukumar once again roped in DSP for Allu Arjun’s film. There went a huge debate but Sukumar voted for DSP and Allu Arjun too supported DSP for the project. Now DSP will face an acid test and he needs to deliver a blockbuster album to return back with a bang. After a musical hit like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for Allu Arjun, DSP should impress Allu Arjun fans at any cost. If they fall short of expectations, he will be vanished.