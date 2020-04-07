Mohan Babu adopts 8 villages

Veteran actor Mohan Babu along with his son Vishnu Manchu adopted eight villages from Chandragiri constituency in this coronavirus lockdown period. They are providing two meals on a regular basis for all the poor families in these villages. Mohan Babu and Vishnu will continue to serve them till the lockdown gets lifted. They are also supplying eight tons of vegetables on a regular basis at this crucial time. Mohan Babu and Vishnu are ensuring that they would help the needy in all these eight villages during the lockdown time.





