Analysis: Choice of Audience changed in Tollywood

The perspective of the audience towards films has changed in the recent years. The digital era is dominating every field and it reached films. The OTT platforms have been playing a crucial role and a section of the audience are comfortable watching films on the digital platforms. The audience have made up their mind to watch some of the films in theatres and the rest on the OTT platforms at home. It is the trailer and the promotional content that turned crucial for any film.

If the audience are impressed with the trailer and songs, they are rushing to theatres to watch the film. Else, they are just waiting to watch it on an OTT platform after it hits the streaming platforms. Several films featuring stars suffered badly to report decent openings because of the lackluster content. The budgets along with the remunerations have heaped up badly and they cannot be controlled. The producers will have to be extra cautious considering the audience and the ongoing trend.