Exclusive: Anushka locked for Prabhas

Anushka and Prabhas share a special bond and there are several rumors about their relationship. The duo worked together in films like Billa, Mirchi and Baahubali franchise. Anushka has been struggling with weight loss issues and is yet to return back to work. As per the update, Anushka has been roped in as one of the leading ladies in Prabhas’ upcoming movie that will be directed by Maruthi. The film will be announced officially during Dasara and the shoot starts this year.

The film will have three leading ladies and the other two actresses will be finalized soon. The film is said to be a comic entertainer and is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. Maruthi started working on the script and he will narrate the final draft to Prabhas very soon. A bunch of writers are working with Maruthi for the first time. DVV Danayya will produce this interesting film that will be wrapped up in 2-3 schedules. Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial is releasing today and Prabhas is shooting for Project K and Salaar currently.