Anand Devarakonda Highway Trailer: Compelling Psychological Thriller

Anand Devarakonda, who consistently amazes with his script selection and relatable acting, is now bringing a gripping subject “Highway,” helmed by cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan, to Telugu people’s favourite OTT platform Aha. This unique combination has created a buzz since the announcement, and the recently released look poster has sparked everyone’s curiosity.

Keeping the excitement rolling, the film’s makers released the arresting trailer today. Naga Shaurya, a talented actor, launched the trailer and wished the entire team the best of luck.

The thrilling trailer begins with news articles about psychopath killings and police searching for the killer. On the other hand, how is photographer Vishnu (Anand Devaraonda) entangled in all of this? The riveting BGM and flash cuts of Paatal Lok fame Abhishek Banerjee as psycho killer send shivers down the spine in the 1 minute 28 second trailer.

Everyone’s favourite are racy thrillers with a psycho undertone. According to the trailer, Aha is offering another blockbuster content driven thriller. The film will be available on Aha OTT starting August 19.

With this film, Malayalam actor Manasa Radhakrishnan makes her Telugu film debut. She is Anand Deverakonda’s love interest. The film is bankrolled by Venkat Talari and the music of the film has been composed by Simon K King.