Anand Mahindra appointed chairman of Young India Skill University

Anand Mahindra appointed chairman of Young India Skill University

Telangana Government appointed reputed industrialist and Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra as the chairman of Board of Governors of Young India Skill University. CM Revanth Reddy had personally requested Anand Mahindra to lead the new-born University, aimed at skilling Telangana youth and getting them job ready.

Telangana Government issued orders appointing Anand Mahindra as the chairman of Young India Skill University. He will continue in that post for a year.

Young India Skill University is the brainchild of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. Therefore he has been taking utmost care about its setting up and functioning. To ensure that Skill University gets nationwide popularity and credibility, Telangana CM has roped in Anand Mahindra.

The Young India Skill University will offer skill oriented courses in 17 subjects. It is coming up near Kandukuru in Rangareddy district. CM Revanth Reddy has already laid foundation stone for the University Building last month. Classes will be held at Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Gachi Bowli, till the new campus is ready.

