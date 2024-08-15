x
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy launches no holds barred attack on Harish Rao

Published on August 15, 2024 by

CM Revanth Reddy launches no holds barred attack on Harish Rao

Revanth Reddy launches no holds barred attack on Harish Rao

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched a no holds barred attack on BRS senior leader Harish Rao. Speaking at the public meeting in Wyra on Thursday, Revanth Reddy asked Harish Rao to resign for MLA post or else die by jumping into a river.

Revanth Reddy made these acerbic comments, referring to Harish Rao’s past statement that, ‘he will resign if Congress Government does farm loan waiver.’

“Congress Government has always worked to protect farmers interests. As promised by Rahul Gandhi during Warangal Declaration in May, 2022, Congress Government has waived off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakhs,” said CM Revanth Reddy addressing the large public gathering.

“We have fulfilled the farm loan waiver promise by facing several odds. We have ensured that farm loan waiver is done by spending about Rs 31,000 Cr inspite of lot of obstacles. We have proven BRS leaders wrong by fulfilling farm loan waiver promise,” further said CM Revanth Reddy.

Also Read : Development means Debts ?

“BRS leaders have mocked and spread false propaganda when Congress announced of Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver. Harish Rao even vowed to resign if farm loan waiver is done. Now I’m asking Harish Rao to keep up his word, if he has any shame. If not he should seek apology from Telangana people by touching his nose to earth at Martyrs Memorial,” thundered CM Revanth Reddy.

“I know that Harish Rao is shameless. He will not resign. If he has any shame, he should die by jumping into a river,” added firebrand CM.

Using colloquial language, CM Revanth Reddy further said that BRS leaders will soon come to the level of begging at Banjara Hills Bus Stand as Telangana people have completely lost trust in the pink party.

Dnr

