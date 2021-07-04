Anantapur TDP fights itself, YSRCP eyes cadre

TDP’s once strongest district is now the source of all its problems. The TDP leaders in Anantapur are riving and splintering among themselves. Despite Lokesh Babu’s continuing attention on Anantapur, the problems are only growing. The worst affected among all the assembly constituencies is Kalyanadurg.

In Kalyanadurg, the fight is between an ageing satrap and a young, but brash challenger. To add more spice to the story, the young son of the ageing satrap too has joined the fray. Kalyandurg was represented earlier by senior leader Vunnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary during 2014-2019. However, Chandrababu appointed Madineni Umamaheshwara Naidu as the constituency incharge and gave him the party ticket in 2019 elections. Protesting against this Chowdary had put up his son Maruthi Chowdary as a rebel candidate. Though senior leaders like JC Diwakar Reddy and Lokesh Babu intervened and made Maruthi to withdraw, the differences continued to simmer in Kalyandurg even after the elections.

Now, Madineni is the constituency incharge. Recently, he celebrated his birthday in a big way in Kalyandurg. Hundreds of posters and flexis appear everywhere. However, some miscreants set fire to these flexies. Madineni blamed Hanumantharaya for this, but the latter hotly denied the charge. This led to tension within the party.

TDP sources say that if the same trend of squabbling continues, the ruling YSRCP will take advantage of the situation. The YSRCP is already eyeing several grassroots level and second-level leaders of the party. They say it is time the warring leaders settle their disputes and start working together.