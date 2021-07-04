Why AP CM likes only retired north Indian IAS officials?

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it appears, has a special liking for north Indian IAS officers. Ever since he came to power, the north Indian officials are having a gala time. Several IAS officials of north Indian origin have been given plum posts. What is interesting is they are being pulled out of the closet very much after their retirement and are being given key posts.

Jagan caused a revolution of sorts when he appointed a north Indian, Anil Singhal, to the post of TTD executive officer. Till then, TTD EO post was held only by a Telugu IAS officer. But, Jagan ignored opposition from within the IAS ranks to make Anil Singhal the EO. Initially, people dismissed this appointment as one-off case. But, the same trend of appointing north Indian IAS officers is not just continuing, but also retired officials are being brought in these days.

Neelam Sahani, a north Indian, was made the chief secretary. She was given two extensions of service and after her retirement, she has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner. Sources say Jagan enjoyed great rapport with her as the CS. Similarly, retired IAS officer AK Parida has been brought in as the chief of the AP Pollution Control Board. Retired IPS officer Veena Ish has recently been appointed as the vigilance commissioner. If sources are to be believed more north Indian retired IPS officers may be given plum posts in future.

Jagan seems to have a lot of faith in the officials from outside AP. One of his recent appointees is Kanagaraju of Tamil Nadu. He has been made the chief of the Police Complaint Authority. Jagan’s clear preference for north Indian retired IAS officers is now hot top in the power corridors of the secretariat.