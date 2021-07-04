Allocate 50:50 Krishna water for AP, TS: KCR asks Centre

The high-level review meeting under the chairmanship of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made it clear and resolved that the Telangana state government is not recognizing Potireddypadu project, which is being illegally constructed by the AP Government on Krishna River without any environments clearances or allocation of even a drop of water to the project or any permissions from the Green tribunal.

A high-level review meeting under the chairman ship of CM KCR held on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan on the illegal and unlawful Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Lifting of water in Telangana State for irrigation projects and Hydel power generation in the State.

Important decisions take at today’s high-level meeting

The state would oppose Potireddypadu tooth and nail. Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which lifts water for Potireddypadu Canal, is also illegal, the meeting resolved.

Though AP has enblock allocations by Bachawat Tribunal, but it should utilise water for the projects, which have allocations.

The meeting has resolved that the three members Committee meeting of the KRMB scheduled on July 9 should be canceled and full level board meeting should be convened after July 20 later including the points raised by Telangana State in the Agenda.

The meeting resolved that water to Potireddypadu would never be allowed and instructed the officials concerned to put forth their arguments opposing the illegal Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

It is also decided to send Telangana issues to be included in the KRMB Agenda immediately.

The meeting has summarily rejected the 66:34 ratio so far continuing on Krishna waters between AP and Telangana states. The meeting resolved that the ratio should be 50:50 water allocations from this year onwards. Till the Tribunal makes the final allocation, the meeting proposed that Telangana and AP State should share 811 TMC of water, 405.5 TMC each from the assured waters.

In accordance with the State cabinet decision, power generation will continue at Jurala, Pulichintala, Srisailam, and Nagarjuna Sagar.

The meeting declared that KRMB has no right to stop the power generation. It said there are no agreements between the two states on Hydel Power generation.

The meeting rejected the misinformation campaign launched by the AP that the Telangana state government is releasing water to the sea after generating power at Pulichintala. The meeting suggested to the AP government to utilise the water released from Pulichintala after the power generation through Prakasam Barrage to fulfil the needs of Krishna district. This would, the meeting said reduce the cost of power bills for lifting Godavari water from Pattiseema.

The meeting reiterated that the Telangana government is utilising every opportunity lawfully to fulfil its needs to lift water for irrigation, to supply drinking water to Hyderabad and for the drinking water purposes through Mission Bhagiratha Scheme. The Hydel power being generated is well within the law.

The meeting also has resolved to generate 51 per cent clan energy as recommended by the Centre as environment pollution is increasing due to thermal power generation. The meeting also decided to implement the Centre’s guidelines through generation of the Hydel power.

The meeting felt that it is ridiculous on part of the AP to lodge complaints with the KRMB to stop generation of power, when Telangana State utilising the water allocated lawfully in Srisailam to generate power from the project essentially meant for the power generation.

The meeting said it is gross injustice that the AP government is dumping the materials at the project sites under the guise of Surveys and taking up the construction despite Courts threatening that they would put the AP Chief Secretary behind bars and without any permission from the Green Tribunal.

The meeting has instructed the officials to release water through Jurala right and left canals to fill-up tanks and lakes.

The meeting has decided to rename the just completed Sammakka barrage, sitamma sagar Projects as Irrigation Hydro Electric projects.

The meeting gave stern instructions to the officials that on the Srisailam Dam except Electricity employees having ID cards no one should be allowed. If anyone comes under the pretext of giving memoranda, they should be asked to approach the Telangana government. He instructed the officials to take proper security measures at Srisailam project.

The meeting also resolved to wage a battle without any compromise to safeguard farmers’ interests and rights of the Telangana State.