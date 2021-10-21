Ananya Pandey’s name surfaced in Drugs Case

In a major development, the Mumbai residence of Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday was raided by the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today morning and the actress has been asked to attend for questioning this afternoon at 2 PM. It is heard that the name of Ananya Panday surfaced on the WhatsApp chats during the recent investigation that is done by the agency. Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and she is currently shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Liger that has Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role.

Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana are best friends. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is arrested in a drugs case and the investigation is currently on. Ananya Panday’s name was under scanner from the past few days after the arrest of Aryan Khan. The NCB officials even paid their visit to Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan today. Aryan Khan’s bail petition will come for hearing before the Bombay High Court this afternoon.