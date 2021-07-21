Andhra Guv, CM extend Bakrid greetings

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to the people in the state.

“On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-ul-Azha), I extend my cordial greetings and good wishes to all my Muslim brethren in Andhra Pradesh,” said Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Bakrid holds immense significance in the Islamic faith and is celebrated with special prayers and great reverence, he added.

“Bakrid symbolizes sacrifice, absolute devotion to God and compassion for the poor and emphasises the principle of sharing,” said Harichandan.

As people celebrate Bakrid, the Governor wished for the spirit of charity and goodwill towards all be cherished and nourished.

However, Harichandan cautioned the people celebrating the festival to be wary of Covid-19 pandemic and advised them to strictly follow Covid protocols.

“I appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing masks and maintain social distance at all times and cooperate with the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

Likewise, the Andhra Chief Minister said Bakrid is a symbol of faith, grace and unity.

“My greetings to Muslims who celebrate Bakrid meditating upon the sacrifice of holy prophet Ibrahim,” Reddy added.

The CM prayed for the blessings of Allah on all of us at all times.

However, inclement weather and coronavirus have proved to be the dampener this Bakrid.