Only re-tweets, no political activity for Kavitha!

Kalavakuntla Kavitha, the high-profile daughter of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is completely missing from action for the past few months, especially after Etela Rajender’s episode in TRS.

Kavitha came to limelight for a brief period after she won as MLC from Nizamabad district in October 2020.

There were rumours that Kavitha will soon be inducted into KCR’s cabinet. However, after more than three months, there are no such indications from KCR.

Later, Kavitha tried to hog the limelight by announcing her decision to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam for 41 days in March and April this year from chinna Hanuman Jayanti to pedda Hanuman Jayanti at the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. She was last seen in media during that period.

Since May, Kavitha is seen nowhere in TRS after Etela was sacked from cabinet on May 2 by KCR.

Even on social media platforms, she is not that active since then.

Since May, it is observed that Kavitha is just re-tweeting the tweets posted by Telangana Chief Minister’s Office and TRS Party.

She is not taking part in any programme or visiting her constituency Nizamabad.

Her supporters in TRS are saying that just re-tweeting the tweets will not bring her any political recognition or serve any purpose politically.