Date locked for NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Young Tiger NTR impressed the small screen audience with his hosting skills in Bigg Boss first season. He has been staying away from small screen for the past few years. He decided to return back to small screen with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and he joined the sets of the show recently. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will air on Gemini TV from August 15th marking the Independence Day weekend. The actor will complete the shoot for enough number of episodes for the tv show before he heads to Georgia for the shoot of RRR.

NTR is also keen to utilize the break time before he commences the shoot of Kortala Siva’s film to shoot for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. He will complete the shoot of RRR by August and Koratala Siva’s film is expected to get its launch during Dasara. NTR will work without breaks after he completes the shoot of RRR. NTR’s film with Koratala Siva will release in summer 2022.