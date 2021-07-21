Revanth trying to fix KCR in Pegasus spyware issue!

Pegasus spyware issue is rocking the nation for the past three days. The BJP government at the Centre is under attack from all quarters for allegedly using Israel based Pegasus software to hack phones of Opposition leaders, media organizations, journalists and judges of various courts etc.

The ongoing Parliament session is facing disruption with severe protests from Opposition parties in the House.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy is now trying to fix Telangana CM KCR at national level by raking up phone tapping issue in Telangana using Pegasus spyware since 2015.

Revanth is telling Delhi media how KCR tapped former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu phone in 2015 as well as phones of opposition leaders and media using spyware.

Revanth said KCR engaged Intelligence IG Prabhakar Rao to tap phones of all opposition leaders, media and judges using Pegasus spyware.

Revanth said he exposed this issue on July 16 itself but at national level it was exposed by national media on July 18.

Revanth alleged that KCR diverted Central funds given for modernization of police force to purchase spyware and equipment to tap phones of all important persons in Telangana.