Andhra logs 8,987 infections, active tally breaches 50k mark

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 8,987 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 9.76 lakh, while the state’s active cases breached the 50,000-mark to reach 53,889.

However, on a positive note, 3,116 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries over 9.15 lakh.

Nellore district reported the highest number of cases at 1,347, followed by Srikakulam (1,344), Guntur (1,202), Chittoor (1,063), East Godavari (851) and Kurnool (758).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (675), Vizianagaram (330), Pakasam (305), Kadapa (297), Anantapur (275) and West Godavari (99).

In a worrying development, four districts recorded infections more than 1,000 after a long time.

East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.3 lakh mark, the highest among all the districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, 35 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,472.

With 37,922 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.57 crore-mark.