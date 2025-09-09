Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls

With the term of local bodies in Andhra Pradesh ending next year, the State Election Commission (SEC) is getting ready to conduct the elections. As part of the preparations, State Election Commissioner Neelam Sahni has sent several proposals to the government. These focus on the possibility of holding elections, the readiness of the Election Commission, and the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Today, Neelam Sahni announced that the local body elections are likely to be held in four phases. She mentioned that the government may purchase EVMs for the election process. According to her, there are 1,37,671 polling stations in gram panchayats across the state. The elections will require around 41,301 control units and 82,602 ballot units. She added that one control unit can be connected to two ballot units.

Neelam Sahni also shared that a committee was formed by the government last year to study the use of EVMs. The Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary will be the chairman of this committee. She said that the committee had suggested starting preparations for the elections from January onwards. However, so far, only discussions regarding EVMs have taken place.

The Election Commissioner also pointed out that even though online nominations are allowed, candidates must submit physical documents. She emphasised that the government must take a final decision on how to conduct the local body elections. The government should clarify whether the elections will be held using EVMs or traditional ballot papers.

Once the government discusses these proposals and decides on the process, an official announcement regarding the elections will be made.