x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Published on September 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Give me Poison says this Jailed Kannada Actor
image
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls
image
Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre
image
Video : Manchu Manoj Exclusive Interview With Telugu360

Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Prabhas is now completely focused on his upcoming release ‘The Raja Saab’. The film directed by Maruthi is in the final stages of shoot and Prabhas has allocated dates for the film till October. The entire patch work is wrapped up and two songs will be shot in Europe on Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan soon. The makers are in plans to release the first trailer from the film for Dasara and the trailer will be attached in theatres along with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 that releases on October 2nd. The Raja Saab trailer will be screened across the theatres of the Telugu states during the holiday season.

The first single from Raja Saab will be out on October 23rd on Prabhas’ birthday. The film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad has revealed the news. The film has VFX work in large amounts and the works are happening. Maruthi is keen to wrap up all the post-production formalities by December and the film will release on January 9th, 2026 across the globe. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines and Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist. People Media FFactory are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music and background score for Raja Saab.

Next Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls Previous Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre
else

TRENDING

image
Give me Poison says this Jailed Kannada Actor
image
Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre

Latest

image
Give me Poison says this Jailed Kannada Actor
image
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls
image
Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre
image
Video : Manchu Manoj Exclusive Interview With Telugu360

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls
image
Telangana Group 1 Merit List Canceled: A Strong Message to the Congress Government
image
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025