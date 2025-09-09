Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Prabhas is now completely focused on his upcoming release ‘The Raja Saab’. The film directed by Maruthi is in the final stages of shoot and Prabhas has allocated dates for the film till October. The entire patch work is wrapped up and two songs will be shot in Europe on Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan soon. The makers are in plans to release the first trailer from the film for Dasara and the trailer will be attached in theatres along with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 that releases on October 2nd. The Raja Saab trailer will be screened across the theatres of the Telugu states during the holiday season.

The first single from Raja Saab will be out on October 23rd on Prabhas’ birthday. The film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad has revealed the news. The film has VFX work in large amounts and the works are happening. Maruthi is keen to wrap up all the post-production formalities by December and the film will release on January 9th, 2026 across the globe. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines and Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist. People Media FFactory are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music and background score for Raja Saab.