Andhra Pradesh Government Eyes Tesla Investment

Published on March 16, 2025 by nymisha

Andhra Pradesh Government Eyes Tesla Investment

Andhra Pradesh has joined the race to attract Tesla’s manufacturing plant, competing with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The state government is making serious efforts to bring the American electric car manufacturer to the region.

The state is highlighting its industrial incentives, long coastline, ports, and highway infrastructure as advantages for Tesla. For several days now, officials have been in talks with the company. Last month, Minister Lokesh met with Tesla representatives in Texas during his US visit and invited them to invest in AP.

Rather than acquiring new land, which would take time, the government is preparing to allocate plots in existing industrial areas. About five days ago, AP IASC Chairman Ramaraju visited Menakuru industrial zone in Nayudupeta mandal of Tirupati district to inspect potential sites and facilities for Tesla.

Officials are considering lands in Sri City in Satyavedu constituency and KRIS City near Krishnapatnam Port. These locations are just 120 kilometers from Chennai, with good connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, Tirupati and Chennai airports, and national highways making them ideal for industrial setup.

