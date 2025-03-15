No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern directive to officials, stating that no garbage should be visible anywhere in the state by October 2. During his visit to Tanuku in West Godavari district as part of the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ program, the CM emphasized the importance of cleanliness and warned that he would conduct surprise inspections to ensure compliance.

Chandrababu expressed his disappointment with the previous government, accusing them of leaving behind a legacy of neglect. “The previous administration left 4.5 lakh metric tons of garbage as a burden. They didn’t even bother to clean the clogged drains. Now, it’s our responsibility to transform Andhra Pradesh into a clean and green state,” he said.

The CM urged everyone, including public representatives and citizens, to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness. “Swachhandhra is not just a program; it’s a mission. Every individual must pledge to keep their surroundings clean,” he added. Chandrababu also announced plans to construct 4.6 lakh new toilets across the state, building on the success of the earlier ‘Atmagauravam’ initiative, which focused on sanitation.

During his visit, Chandrababu interacted with sanitation workers at the local NTR Park, listened to their concerns, and even joined them in cleaning the park. He later inspected a wholesale vegetable market and reviewed plans for developing parks under the P-4 policy. The CM also visited stalls showcasing jute products and handmade bags, appreciating the efforts of local artisans.

Highlighting his government’s welfare initiatives, Chandrababu announced an increase in pensions for the poor from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 and for the disabled from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000. He also introduced a new insurance scheme for middle-class families, a first in the state’s history. “Our goal is to increase the per capita income and ensure the welfare of all sections of society,” he said.