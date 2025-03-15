x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months
image
Pelli Kani Prasad Movie Press Meet
image
Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court
image
Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures

No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern directive to officials, stating that no garbage should be visible anywhere in the state by October 2. During his visit to Tanuku in West Godavari district as part of the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ program, the CM emphasized the importance of cleanliness and warned that he would conduct surprise inspections to ensure compliance.

Chandrababu expressed his disappointment with the previous government, accusing them of leaving behind a legacy of neglect. “The previous administration left 4.5 lakh metric tons of garbage as a burden. They didn’t even bother to clean the clogged drains. Now, it’s our responsibility to transform Andhra Pradesh into a clean and green state,” he said.

The CM urged everyone, including public representatives and citizens, to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness. “Swachhandhra is not just a program; it’s a mission. Every individual must pledge to keep their surroundings clean,” he added. Chandrababu also announced plans to construct 4.6 lakh new toilets across the state, building on the success of the earlier ‘Atmagauravam’ initiative, which focused on sanitation.

During his visit, Chandrababu interacted with sanitation workers at the local NTR Park, listened to their concerns, and even joined them in cleaning the park. He later inspected a wholesale vegetable market and reviewed plans for developing parks under the P-4 policy. The CM also visited stalls showcasing jute products and handmade bags, appreciating the efforts of local artisans.

Highlighting his government’s welfare initiatives, Chandrababu announced an increase in pensions for the poor from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 and for the disabled from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000. He also introduced a new insurance scheme for middle-class families, a first in the state’s history. “Our goal is to increase the per capita income and ensure the welfare of all sections of society,” he said.

Previous ‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months
else

TRENDING

image
Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court
image
Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures
image
Mythri backing Srinu Vaitla

Latest

image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months
image
Pelli Kani Prasad Movie Press Meet
image
Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court
image
Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures

Most Read

image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months
image
South Indian BJP leaders stuck in a predicament

Related Articles

Manju Warrier Casual Look Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit