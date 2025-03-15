‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months

Former CM and BRS founder Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is famous for his inaccessible nature and ‘nawabi’ style of work. All through his career, since his beginning days as Siddipet MLA, he was considered inaccessible and never used to regularly visit Assembly or Secretariat.

Even when he became Union Minister in UPA Government in late PM Manmohan Singh’s Govt, he was considered highly inapproachable and did not even visit his Ministry’s office in Delhi.

The inaccessible nature of KCR became a popular trait of him even during Telangana movement. He continued that even after becoming Telangana Chief Minister and literally ran Government from his official residence Pragati Bhavan and Erravelli farm house.

Now, KCR is continuing same lifestyle even after getting defeated in Assembly polls. Though he is a popular leader capable of making heads turn and hitting headlines, he is not visting Assembly even as Opposition leader.

However, this inaccessible nature of KCR and laid back attitude, is being criticized by ruling Congress.

Just before the start of Assembly session, a group of Congress leaders, led by INC’s GHMC floor leader Dar7pally Rajashekar Reddy submitted a request to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to cut KCR’s salary, as he is not visiting Assembly and performing his duties as an Opposition party MLA.

But do you know, how much salary KCR is getting?

According to the figures presented by none other than Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Assembly, BRS president KCR, who is representing Gajwel constituency in Assembly as MLA, has drawn a whopping Rs 57.84 lakh salary in the past 15 months, since the formation of New Assembly in December, 2018.

That’s surely a handsome amount.

“MLAs are also public servants. They have to do justice to the salary being paid to them. But KCR is completely neglecting his duties. From Dec 2023 to Feb 2025, he has attended Assembly just two times, but took Rs 57,84,124 as salary. There was work from home (WFH) during COVID lockdown. Now even that is not there. Is KCR doing Work from farm house?” questioned Revanth Reddy, highlighting KCR’s absence and negligence towards Assembly and political traditions.