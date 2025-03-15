x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months

Published on March 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months
image
Pelli Kani Prasad Movie Press Meet
image
Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court
image
Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures

‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months

Former CM and BRS founder Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is famous for his inaccessible nature and ‘nawabi’ style of work. All through his career, since his beginning days as Siddipet MLA, he was considered inaccessible and never used to regularly visit Assembly or Secretariat.

Even when he became Union Minister in UPA Government in late PM Manmohan Singh’s Govt, he was considered highly inapproachable and did not even visit his Ministry’s office in Delhi.

The inaccessible nature of KCR became a popular trait of him even during Telangana movement. He continued that even after becoming Telangana Chief Minister and literally ran Government from his official residence Pragati Bhavan and Erravelli farm house.

Now, KCR is continuing same lifestyle even after getting defeated in Assembly polls. Though he is a popular leader capable of making heads turn and hitting headlines, he is not visting Assembly even as Opposition leader.

However, this inaccessible nature of KCR and laid back attitude, is being criticized by ruling Congress.

Just before the start of Assembly session, a group of Congress leaders, led by INC’s GHMC floor leader Dar7pally Rajashekar Reddy submitted a request to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to cut KCR’s salary, as he is not visiting Assembly and performing his duties as an Opposition party MLA.

But do you know, how much salary KCR is getting?

According to the figures presented by none other than Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Assembly, BRS president KCR, who is representing Gajwel constituency in Assembly as MLA, has drawn a whopping Rs 57.84 lakh salary in the past 15 months, since the formation of New Assembly in December, 2018.

That’s surely a handsome amount.

“MLAs are also public servants. They have to do justice to the salary being paid to them. But KCR is completely neglecting his duties. From Dec 2023 to Feb 2025, he has attended Assembly just two times, but took Rs 57,84,124 as salary. There was work from home (WFH) during COVID lockdown. Now even that is not there. Is KCR doing Work from farm house?” questioned Revanth Reddy, highlighting KCR’s absence and negligence towards Assembly and political traditions.

Next No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu Previous Pelli Kani Prasad Movie Press Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court
image
Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures
image
Mythri backing Srinu Vaitla

Latest

image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months
image
Pelli Kani Prasad Movie Press Meet
image
Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court
image
Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures

Most Read

image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months
image
South Indian BJP leaders stuck in a predicament

Related Articles

Manju Warrier Casual Look Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit