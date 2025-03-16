x
AR Rahman Hospitalised

Published on March 16, 2025 by nymisha

AR Rahman Hospitalised

A.R. Rahman again in Oscar race

Legendary Indian music composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman complained of chest pain last night and he was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. He expressed his discomfort following his return from London. Rahman is also fasting in the holy month of Ramzan. He was admitted to ICU and is being treated by expert doctors. He is doing fine as per the doctors. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inquired about the health of AR Rahman after he heard the news. Stalin confirmed that Rahman is out of danger.

Rahman is quite busy as a music composer and he is also hosting several live events across the globe. Rahman was last in news because of his divorce with his wife Saira Banu after 29 years of their married life. In Tollywood, Rahman is composing the music for Ram Charan’s upcoming film directed by Buchi Babu. The sports drama is slated for release this year. Wishing AR Rahman a speedy recovery.

