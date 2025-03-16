Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to set up 58-ft giant statue of martyr Potti Sriramulu in capital Amaravati. CM Chandrababu Naidu made this announcement after paying tributes to the late leader Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“It is because of the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu that Andhra Pradesh was formed. His 58-day fast played a key role in formation of new state for Telugu people. It is the responsibility of all Telugu people to remember him and rededicate themselves for the progress and prosperity of Telugu people,” said AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu after paying respects to Potti Sriramulu at his residence in Undavalli on Sunday.

Potti Sriramulu is called as ‘Amarajeevi’ by Telugu people and it is because of his 58-day fast, which unfortunately culminated in death, that Andhra state was formed in 1953.

Formation of Andhra state was a key development in formation of linguistic states in India. Though Andhra state was formed with Kurnool as its capital, it later transformed into Andhra Pradesh in 1956 after merger of Telangana. Hyderabad was made the capital of newly formed Andhra Pradesh.

Though AP got bifurcated into AP and Telangana in 2014, Potti Sreeramulu is still respected as a selfless leader by people of both the Telugu states.

In a fitting tribute to late leader Potti Sriramulu, AP Govt has decided to set up 58-ft statue in state capital Amaravati. A memorial park will also be developed in the name of Amarajeevi.

Besides building a Potti Sriramulu memorial in Amaravati, Chandrababu Govt is also planning to develop his village Padamatipalli and set up a museum in his memory.