x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati

Published on March 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati
image
AR Rahman Hospitalised
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Eyes Tesla Investment
image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months

Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to set up 58-ft giant statue of martyr Potti Sriramulu in capital Amaravati. CM Chandrababu Naidu made this announcement after paying tributes to the late leader Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“It is because of the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu that Andhra Pradesh was formed. His 58-day fast played a key role in formation of new state for Telugu people. It is the responsibility of all Telugu people to remember him and rededicate themselves for the progress and prosperity of Telugu people,” said AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu after paying respects to Potti Sriramulu at his residence in Undavalli on Sunday.

Potti Sriramulu is called as ‘Amarajeevi’ by Telugu people and it is because of his 58-day fast, which unfortunately culminated in death, that Andhra state was formed in 1953.

Formation of Andhra state was a key development in formation of linguistic states in India. Though Andhra state was formed with Kurnool as its capital, it later transformed into Andhra Pradesh in 1956 after merger of Telangana. Hyderabad was made the capital of newly formed Andhra Pradesh.

Though AP got bifurcated into AP and Telangana in 2014, Potti Sreeramulu is still respected as a selfless leader by people of both the Telugu states.

In a fitting tribute to late leader Potti Sriramulu, AP Govt has decided to set up 58-ft statue in state capital Amaravati. A memorial park will also be developed in the name of Amarajeevi.

Besides building a Potti Sriramulu memorial in Amaravati, Chandrababu Govt is also planning to develop his village Padamatipalli and set up a museum in his memory.

Previous AR Rahman Hospitalised
else

TRENDING

image
AR Rahman Hospitalised
image
Sivaji’s performance is a major USP for Court
image
Samantha producing Shubam under Tralala Moving Pictures

Latest

image
Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati
image
AR Rahman Hospitalised
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Eyes Tesla Investment
image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu
image
‘Work-from-Farm House’ MLA KCR took Rs 57.84 lakh salary in 15 months

Most Read

image
Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Eyes Tesla Investment
image
No Garbage Should Be Seen Anywhere : CM Chandrababu

Related Articles

Manju Warrier Casual Look Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit