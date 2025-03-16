War 2 sticks to its Release Date

Hrithik Roshan and NTR are teaming up for the first time for War 2. The high voltage action entertainer is in the final stages of shoot. The film was announced for Independence Day weekend long ago and the recent speculations said that the film may not release during the holiday weekend. The makers have issued a clarification once again today about the film’s release. War 2 is releasing on August 14th this year as per the plan. Responding to a fan page, Yashraj Films posted “Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 … there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide

Hrithik Roshan recently got injured during the song rehearsal and the song shoot is pushed. Ayan Mukerji’s father passed away and he is on a break. For now, the major portion of the shoot of War 2 has been completed and the post-production work is going on. There are speculations that Rajinikanth’s Coolie will release during the Independence Day weekend but the film will not head for a clash with War 2. Kiara Advani is the heroine in War 2 and Yashraj Films are the producers.