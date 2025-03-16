When will Pushpa 3 hit the Screens?

Pushpa franchise is a sensation in Indian cinema. The second installment Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Sukumar and Allu Arjun announced that the franchise has a third installment and it is titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll the project. Sukumar is currently on a break and he will soon direct Ram Charan in his next. After wrapping up this project, Sukumar will work on Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers today announced that Pushpa 3: The Rampage will release in 2028 after Sukumar and Allu Arjun complete their upcoming projects. He also confirmed that Allu Arjun will work with Atlee soon. Sukumar will start working on Pushpa 3: The Rampage in 2026 and he will shoot for the film in 2027. The film will release in 2028. All the technicians who worked for the Pushpa franchise will work for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.