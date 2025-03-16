x
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Home > Movie News

When will Pushpa 3 hit the Screens?

Published on March 16, 2025 by nymisha

When will Pushpa 3 hit the Screens?

Pushpa franchise is a sensation in Indian cinema. The second installment Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Sukumar and Allu Arjun announced that the franchise has a third installment and it is titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll the project. Sukumar is currently on a break and he will soon direct Ram Charan in his next. After wrapping up this project, Sukumar will work on Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers today announced that Pushpa 3: The Rampage will release in 2028 after Sukumar and Allu Arjun complete their upcoming projects. He also confirmed that Allu Arjun will work with Atlee soon. Sukumar will start working on Pushpa 3: The Rampage in 2026 and he will shoot for the film in 2027. The film will release in 2028. All the technicians who worked for the Pushpa franchise will work for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

