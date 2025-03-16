Union Minister Kishan Reddy exposes DMK’s hate propaganda

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy lashed out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its chief MK Stalin, for spreading hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Centre and Hindi language with ulterior motives.

Chastising Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over three-language formula and delimitation exercise, BJP senior Kishan Reddy termed DMK’s manoeuvres as election strategy.

“Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is spreading hatred against PM Narendra Modi Govt and trying to create a rift between north India and south India over the past two months. He is trying to conduct meeting with south Indian leaders alleging that Centre is neglecting south India, which is an atrocious claim,” said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy speaking in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are being held in the next six months. Stalin-led DMK Government has miserably failed on all counts. It has betrayed people by failing to fulfil election promises and corruption of late Karunanidhi family has reached new heights. Tamil Nadu people are disappointed with MK Stalin’s government and are ready to throw it out. To save himself and DMK in elections, Stalin is trying to raise north Vs south India debate,” alleged Kishan Reddy, who is a key member in PM Modi’s cabinet.

“Several DMK leaders have been caught in liquor scam. Not just Stalin and his family, several DMK Ministers and MLAs are facing serious corruption charges. Tamil Nadu people are angered over Stalin’s rule. To divert people’s attention MK Stalin is trying to raise the issue of Hindi language and delimitation by spreading hatred and false propaganda,” explained Kishan Reddy.

“National Education Policy is not a new one. It was first introduced in 1986 when Congress was in power at Centre. Even three-language formula is not new one. It was in vogue even during British rule. It was legendary leader C Rajagopalachari, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, who first proposed three-language formula. Centre is not imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu as publcised by DMK. People have freedom to learn and speak whatever language they want. Stalin is trying to flare up passions in Tamil Nadu by raking up Hindi language issue, purely for vote bank politics,” reasoned Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy also highlighted how Stalin Govt is spreading hatred against Rupee symbol which was designed by a Tamilian, who is son of a DMK MLA.

What’s interesting is, when PM Manmohan Singh Govt approved rupee symbol, DMK was part of Union Govt.

Smashing DMK’s venom spewing campaign against Centre, Kishan Reddy highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi took special care in promoting Tamil culture and language.

“Legendary Tamil poet Subramania Bharati’s birth anniversary was announced as National Bhasha Utsav by PM Modi Govt to celebrate India’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Kashi-Tamil Sangam was held as a prestigious event. The Sengol, which is reverred by Tamilians has been immortalized in Indian Parliament. PM Modi Govt also translated Tirukkural into 13 languages,” detailed G Kishan Reddy, explaining how PM Narendra Modi Govt gave utmost priority to Tamil culture and language.

Thus, with detailed explanation and facts, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who is a key member of PM Modi’s team, exposed the hate propaganda of DMK.