x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ram Charan spotted
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

HUDCO signs agreement with AP CRDA to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr

Published on March 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
HUDCO signs agreement with AP CRDA to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr
image
Union Minister Kishan Reddy exposes DMK’s hate propaganda
image
When will Pushpa 3 hit the Screens?
image
War 2 sticks to its Release Date
image
Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati

HUDCO signs agreement with AP CRDA to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr

In a major development, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) signed an agreement with AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Sunday to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr loan towards Capital construction.

HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha and CRDA Commissioner Kanna Babu signed agreement in the presence of AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Municipal Minister P Narayana.

Amaravati has been the brainchild of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and he has been taking it prestigiously to complete its construction. He has taken up Amaravati construction on a priority basis, immediately after coming back to power in the mid 2024.

As Amaravati construction requires a massive investment, CM Chandrababu Naidu has been exploring multiple options to raise funds. He has also been using his influence in PM Modi’s Government to raise funds.

Among the funds providers for Amaravati capital construction, HUDCO is an important player. Owing to the efforts of AP CM, HUDCO approved to disburse loan of Rs 11,000 Cr towards AP capital construction in its Board meeting held in Mumbai on Jan 22.

Taking forward HUDCO Board’s decision, its CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha signed agreement with CRDA. With this, all the required formalities for disbursal of money are completed and capital construction work is set to gain pace soon.

Previous Union Minister Kishan Reddy exposes DMK’s hate propaganda
else

TRENDING

image
When will Pushpa 3 hit the Screens?
image
War 2 sticks to its Release Date
image
AR Rahman Hospitalised

Latest

image
HUDCO signs agreement with AP CRDA to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr
image
Union Minister Kishan Reddy exposes DMK’s hate propaganda
image
When will Pushpa 3 hit the Screens?
image
War 2 sticks to its Release Date
image
Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati

Most Read

image
HUDCO signs agreement with AP CRDA to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr
image
Union Minister Kishan Reddy exposes DMK’s hate propaganda
image
Fitting tribute: 58-ft giant statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati

Related Articles

Ram Charan spotted Manju Warrier Casual Look Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree