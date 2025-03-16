HUDCO signs agreement with AP CRDA to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr

In a major development, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) signed an agreement with AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Sunday to disburse Rs 11,000 Cr loan towards Capital construction.

HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha and CRDA Commissioner Kanna Babu signed agreement in the presence of AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Municipal Minister P Narayana.

Amaravati has been the brainchild of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and he has been taking it prestigiously to complete its construction. He has taken up Amaravati construction on a priority basis, immediately after coming back to power in the mid 2024.

As Amaravati construction requires a massive investment, CM Chandrababu Naidu has been exploring multiple options to raise funds. He has also been using his influence in PM Modi’s Government to raise funds.

Among the funds providers for Amaravati capital construction, HUDCO is an important player. Owing to the efforts of AP CM, HUDCO approved to disburse loan of Rs 11,000 Cr towards AP capital construction in its Board meeting held in Mumbai on Jan 22.

Taking forward HUDCO Board’s decision, its CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha signed agreement with CRDA. With this, all the required formalities for disbursal of money are completed and capital construction work is set to gain pace soon.