YS Vivekananda Murder Case : YSRCP Supporters Attacks Dastagiri's Wife

Published on March 17, 2025 by nymisha

YS Vivekananda Murder Case : YSRCP Supporters Attacks Dastagiri’s Wife

Shabana, wife of Dastagiri who turned approver in former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, has reported being attacked. In her complaint to police, she stated that two YSRCP women workers broke into her house in Malayala village of Tonduru mandal in YSR district on Saturday and assaulted her.

Shabana alleged that the women, identified as Shamsun and Parveen, not only physically attacked her but also threatened to kill her husband Dastagiri within a year. “They broke into my house deliberately, hit me with a chair on my leg, and abused me with foul language,” she stated in her complaint.

According to Shabana, the incident occurred when she returned from visiting relatives. “When I asked why they were doing this, they said they came specifically to harm me, saying they would conduct an ‘operation’ on me,” she recounted.

The attackers allegedly threatened to “cut Dastagiri into pieces within a year” and told Shabana they would “finish her and her children within four years.” They reportedly taunted her about her husband giving testimony against “Jagan anna” and “Avinash anna” and serving jail time.

Shabana expressed frustration with the police response, stating that when she first reported the incident to the Tonduru SI, he didn’t take action and instead suggested she resolve the matter amicably, saying “women’s quarrels happen all the time.” Dissatisfied, she approached the Pulivendula Rural CI to file a complaint.

In her statement, Shabana repeatedly mentioned Malayala Ravi and later Avinash Reddy (son of Bhaskar Reddy) while describing the situation. She appealed to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Anita to investigate the case properly.

“Even if they kill Dastagiri, justice won’t die. Six witnesses have already died so far. Justice will prevail as long as there is a judicial system,” she stated, requesting protection and a thorough investigation into who was behind the attack.

