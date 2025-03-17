Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Teaser: NKR, Vijayashanth’s Show

Kalyan Ram will be seen sharing screen space with Vijayashanthi in her much-awaited comeback in the action-packed family drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, which piqued curiosity with its first look and pre-teaser. The recently released teaser highlights the powerful mother-son bond and their epic confrontation with criminals.

Vyjayanthi, an IPS officer involved in several high-risk missions, often finds her thoughts drifting to her son—an emotionally committed man who prioritizes his family above all else. As the justice system and law enforcement struggle to control the rising crime in Vizag, Arjun steps forward, determined to bring about change through his own methods.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram captivates with his undeniable charm, impressive screen presence, and compelling charisma. Alongside him, Vijayashanthi delivers a power-packed performance, leaving a lasting impression with her emotionally charged portrayal. Their onscreen chemistry creates a dynamic connection that elevates the film to new heights.

Director Pradeep Chilukuri impresses with his writing and deft direction. Ram Prasad offers a high visual quality with his frames and is one of the pillars of the film. Ajaneesh Loknath’s music adds a powerful sonic dimension, amplifying the drama and visuals to create a fully immersive experience.

With the production design overseen by producers Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu, the film showcases exceptional quality in every aspect.

With anticipation building for its summer release, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is set to offer a wholesome entertainment like never before.