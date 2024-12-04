Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer Suspended: Investigation Reveals Financial Misconduct

The Andhra Pradesh government suspended Additional Director General of Police N Sanjay on Tuesday. The suspension follows allegations of misconduct during his service as Director General of State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

The government cited Rule 3(1) of All India Services Rules as the basis for suspension. Sanjay must stay at headquarters during the suspension period.

Sanjay played a key role in investigating the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. He led investigations against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the YSR Congress Party government.

The investigations resulted in Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and spent two months in jail during this period.

Current Investigation Findings:

The Vigilance and Enforcement Department discovered serious violations. Sanjay allegedly approved a payment of Rs 1 crore to Sautrika Technologies without proper work verification.The investigation revealed evidence of bid rigging. Officials found patterns of favoritism in tender awards.

The new TDP-led government has made significant police leadership changes. Several senior IPS officers faced transfers after the government change.

Key affected officers include:

– DGP-rank officials P.S.R. Anjanyeulu and P.V. Sunil Kumar

– Additional DGP N. Sanjay

– IGPs Kanthi Rana Tata, G. Pala Raju, and K. Raghuram Reddy.

These officers must now report to the DGP’s office. Many faced accusations of targeting TDP leaders during the previous government.

The Vigilance report recommends criminal action against Sautrika Technologies. It also suggests legal measures against Sanjay under Central Services Conduct Rules.