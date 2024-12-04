NBK to direct Mokshagnya in Aditya 999

Nandamuri Balakrishna came up with a big announcement today on the recent episode of his celebrity talk show Unstoppable. Balayya announced that he will direct and produce Aditya 999, the sequel of his super hit film Aditya 369. The biggest news is that his son Mokshagnya will play the lead role in the film. Balakrishna also disclosed his look from the film and he introduced himself on the sets of Unstoppable. The shoot of the film will commence next year and Balakrishna himself will produce this big-budget project.

The film has been under discussion for the past few years and Balakrishna has been posting updates about the film. Today he broke the news about himself directing the project and Mokshagnya playing the lead role. Mokshagnya will make his debut with Prasanth Varma’s film which will be launched in a grand manner this week. The shooting formalities of this film will start next year and Sudhakar Cherukuri, Nandamuri Tejaswini will produce the prestigious project.