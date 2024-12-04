x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
NBK to direct Mokshagnya in Aditya 999

Published on December 4, 2024 by swathy

NBK to direct Mokshagnya in Aditya 999

Nandamuri Balakrishna came up with a big announcement today on the recent episode of his celebrity talk show Unstoppable. Balayya announced that he will direct and produce Aditya 999, the sequel of his super hit film Aditya 369. The biggest news is that his son Mokshagnya will play the lead role in the film. Balakrishna also disclosed his look from the film and he introduced himself on the sets of Unstoppable. The shoot of the film will commence next year and Balakrishna himself will produce this big-budget project.

The film has been under discussion for the past few years and Balakrishna has been posting updates about the film. Today he broke the news about himself directing the project and Mokshagnya playing the lead role. Mokshagnya will make his debut with Prasanth Varma’s film which will be launched in a grand manner this week. The shooting formalities of this film will start next year and Sudhakar Cherukuri, Nandamuri Tejaswini will produce the prestigious project.

