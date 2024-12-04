Google First Safety Engineering Center at Hyderabad

Google has chosen Hyderabad to build its first Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) in India. This new center will focus on cybersecurity and online safety. The facility marks a significant expansion of Google’s global security operations, becoming the first GSEC in the Asia-Pacific region after Tokyo and only the fifth such center worldwide, joining existing facilities in Dublin, Munich, and Malaga.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy played a crucial role in securing this project for Hyderabad. His personal involvement, including a visit to Google’s headquarters in the USA, demonstrated the state government’s commitment to establishing Hyderabad as a global technology center. The Chief Minister’s vision aligns with Google’s goals of expanding its security operations in India.

The new center represents a major investment in India’s digital future. It will develop safety products specifically for Indian users while creating numerous high-skilled jobs in Hyderabad. The facility will combine advanced research in cybersecurity solutions with artificial intelligence for enhanced online safety, bringing together security experts from across the industry.

Hyderabad’s selection for this prestigious project builds on the city’s existing importance to Google’s global operations. The tech giant already maintains its largest workforce outside the USA in Hyderabad and is currently constructing its biggest international office in the city. Hyderabad’s strong technology ecosystem, which includes major players like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta, made it an ideal choice for this new security hub.

The establishment of GSEC will bring significant benefits to Telangana and India as a whole. The center will create thousands of new jobs while enhancing cybersecurity capabilities throughout the region. It will support important initiatives like the T-Fiber project, which connects rural homes to digital infrastructure, ensuring these connections remain secure and protected.

The collaboration between Google and Telangana will create a foundation for advanced cybersecurity research and development. It will help train the next generation of security professionals while providing cutting-edge protection for India’s growing digital infrastructure. This investment confirms Hyderabad’s status as an emerging global technology hub and strengthens India’s position in the worldwide digital security landscape.