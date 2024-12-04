Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot on December 12th

National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh recently made it official that she would soon get married to her boyfriend Antony Thattil. The actress also announced that they have been in a relationship for 15 years. The grand wedding will take place on December 12th in a star resort in Goa. The wedding will witness the families and friends of Keerthy Suresh and Antony. The wedding arrangements are being done and the married couple are expected to host a wedding reception soon. Keerthy Suresh has not signed any new Telugu films but she is busy with Tamil and Hindi films. Her next Hindi film Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan is releasing for Christmas this year.