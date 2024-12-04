Pushpa 2 is Crucial for Allu Arjun in Many Ways

Pushpa 2: The Rule is carrying terrific buzz and the advance sales are exceptional all over. Allu Arjun is focused on the Hindi market and he wants to make Pushpa 2: The Rule a blockbuster over there. Except Rajamouli and Prabhas, no other Tollywood actor proved big in Hindi. Allu Arjun gained momentum with the first installment of Pushpa and he is now set for the biggest gamble with Pushpa 2: The Rule. If the film ends up as a super hit and mints huge money in the North Indian belt, Allu Arjun will get the pan-Indian image like Prabhas. His future films will get a record release in Hindi.

Allu Arjun is also in plans to collaborate with Bollywood directors and filmmakers. If Pushpa 2: The Rule paves the path, it would be an easy task for Bunny to work with Bollywood filmmakers. Allu Arjun feels that Pushpa 2: The Rule is the right film to expand his market and the makers have spent a bomb on the promotions of the film. The actor is yet to finalize his next and he is eagerly waiting for the result of Pushpa 2: The Rule to open doors for several top filmmakers. The film releases with tonight’s premieres. The film is a crucial one for Allu Arjun in many ways.