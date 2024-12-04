x
Unique Poster: Megastar and Srikanth Odela

Published on December 4, 2024 by nymisha

Unique Poster: Megastar and Srikanth Odela

Dasara fame Srikanth Odela is all set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film’s announcement came out last night. Natural Star Nani and Sudhakar Cherukuri will join hands to bankroll this prestigious project and the shoot commences in 2026. A poster with Megastar’s hand filled with blood was out along with the announcement. Today Srikanth shared a unique picture in which Chiranjeevi and Srikanth joined hands filled with blood. These posters generated the needed buzz around the film already.

It is heard that the film would be an action packed one with loads of violence. Srikanth proved his mettle with Dasara and he is already working with Nani for his second film. The film too is planned on a big-budget and it will roll early next year and the shoot will complete before the end of the year. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer.

