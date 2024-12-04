Earthquake in Telugu states: The first one of such magnitude in the last 40 years

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana woke up to a rude shock on Wednesday, as earthquake rocked parts of Telugu states. According to the various reports circulating in media and social media, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on Richter scale occured at Mulugu, in Telangana.

The shocking earthquake occurred at around 7.27 AM. While the centre of earth quake was Mulugu, its impact was felt up to 225 to 250 kilometers radius. As a result Hyderabad, Warangal, and other areas in Telangana, Vijayawada and surrounding areas in AP witnessed slight tremors.

While there has been no damage or losses to lives, people have been posting videos of tremors witnessed in their areas on social media, leading to widespread panic.

Especially people in areas like Mulugu, Ellandu, Bhadrachalam, Vijayawada, Nandigam, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Hyderabad and others have felt slight tremors. It is believed that people felt slight tremors for half second to three seconds, depending upon the distance from earthquake centre.

According to senior journalist and eminent science writer Somashekar Mulugu, today’s earthquake is the

first one in the last 40 years with such an impact in Telangana with a 5.3 magnitude. The last time such earthquake was witnessed in the area was in 30 June, 1983.

Somashekar Mulugu explained that NGRI has been highlighting that earth quakes have been growing in the recent years in the region. However earthquakes of less than 3 magnitude were witnessed. An earthquake above 5 magnitude is first of its kind, leading to panic among people.

