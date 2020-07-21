Andhra records highest single-day corona death toll at 62

Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest single-day death toll due to coronavirus at 62 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, health officials said. With 4,944 new cases reported during the period, the state’s total tally zoomed to 58,668 cases on Tuesday.

As per the latest update, the latest deaths were reported from 11 of the 13 districts, taking corona death toll in Andhra Pradesh up to 758, the officials said.

East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, and Srikakulam districts reported 10, nine, eight, and seven deaths respectively, while Anantapur and West Godavari districts reported six deaths each.

Similarly, five deaths each were reported from Guntur and Prakasam districts, while four were reported from Kurnool district. Kadapa and Vizianagaram with one death each, figured at the bottom of the list.

As many as 37,162 more tests were conducted, including 6,610 rapid antigen tests. Till date, Andhra Pradesh has tested 13,86,274 samples.

All 13 districts reported new cases in triple figures in Tuesday’s update. West Godavari reported the highest 623 cases, followed by Guntur’s 577 cases. Chittoor reported 560 cases, East Godavari 524, and Kurnool 515.

Districts that reported moderate number of cases over the last 24 hours include Anantapur with 458, Krishna 424, and Kadapa 322.

Visakhapatnam reported 230 cases, Vizianagaram 210, Nellore 197, Prakasam 171, and Srikakulam 133 cases.

In terms of recoveries, 1,232 more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres.

As on date, there are 32,336 active cases, while 25,574 persons have been declared as cured and discharged in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, there were no additions to corona tally from returnees to the state. Till date, 2,461 cases were reported among persons who returned from other states. The active cases in this category total 202, while 2,259 persons have recovered till Tuesday.