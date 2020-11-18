Anil Ravipudi Mark Comedy In Gali Sampath

Only delivered blockbusters, Anil Ravipudi turns presenter for his friend S Krishna’s first production titled Gali Sampath. S Krishna penned the story, while Anil Ravipudi wrote the screenplay and Aneesh Krishna is wielding the megaphone for the joint production of Image Spark Entertainment and Shine Screens.

It’s a common scenario that Rajendra Prasad is part of all the films of Anil Ravipudi, except for his first directorial Pataas. Rajendra Prasad plays a crucial role in Gali Sampath as hero Sree Vishnu’s father. Lovely Singh is the lead actress.

Gali Sampath is billed to be an emotional drama laced with Anil Ravipudi mark comedy. It will be interesting to see Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and the young talent Sree Vishnu sharing screen space together.