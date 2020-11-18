Nayanthara’s Netrikann Teaser: A Thrilling Ride

Yupp Advert

South India’s Lady Superstar Nayanthara is celebrating her birthday today and on this occasion, the makers of her next film Netrikann released the film’s teaser. The teaser narrates the genre along with the basic plot of the film. Nayanthara plays a blind girl who stages her hunt for a psycho killer in the city. Gruham fame Milind Rau directed this interesting thriller. The teaser is well cut and is packed with surprises.

The background score tops the show and Nayanthara gets one more challenging role. Nayanthara looks perfect and fits well as a blind girl. Her screen presence looks superb. The teaser of Netrikann keeps good expectations on the film and offers a thrilling ride. The second half of Netrikann offers a package of surprises hints the teaser. Vignesh Shivan along with Kross Pictures bankrolled this interesting thriller. Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran played other important roles in Netrikann.