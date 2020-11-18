‘Agnyatavasi’ SEC hand in glove with Zoom Babu: Kodali

As expected, the ruling YCP Ministers and Advisors began their scathing attacks on State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on his proposal for the February local polls. Minister Kodali Nani, who is known for using the foulest language possible, has begun his attack from the front lines. Nani said that Nimmagadda apparently has no trust in the Constitutional institutions though he himself is the head of such an institution.

Nani wondered why the SEC was preferring to respond to the open letters written by Chandrababu Naidu but not agreeing with the Government’s position. No Government employee is ready to take up duties for the local body polls in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was shameful on the part of the SEC to decide to hold local polls simply based on the appeals made by the TDP leader.

Kodali Nani described Nimmagadda as an ‘Agnyatavasi’ who sits in Hyderabad and holds consultations with the Zoom Babu Naidu. Both of them joined hands to cause severe losses to the life and property of the people. Though the virus situations was very serious, the SEC was adamantly and arrogantly wanting to hold the elections. However, the Government and the Government employees were not prepared to hold the polls.