Anil Ravipudi wishes to direct Balakrishna and Mokshagna

Successful director Anil Ravipudi tasted five super hits in a row. He is working on the sequel of F2 currently and the film titled F3 will start rolling from June this year. The talented director shot for a television interview ‘Meeku Matrame Chepta’ which is hosted by Tharun Bhasker. During his interview, Anil Ravipudi revealed several surprising facts that happened in his career and in his personal life.

“I used to have a picture of Balakrishna and his son Mokshagna in my room when I was working as an assistant director. Will work with Mokshagna for sure one day was my word to my friends. I also have a dream to work with Balakrishna garu. If given a chance, I would love to direct a multi-starrer with Balakrishna and Mokshagna” said Anil Ravipudi. He even said that he would work with Superstar Mahesh Babu once again soon. Anil Ravipudi penned a women-centric film which is kept on hold as he is lined up with big-budget films.