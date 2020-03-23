Jagan real talent exposed in just 2 PCs?

Till now, people were thinking that AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has held press conferences deliberately in order to avoid facing mediapersons from Eenadu, Andhra Jyoti, ETV, ABN, TV 5, NTVA, etc. But after two PCs in the last two weeks, questions are coming up whether the CM is seriously preparing himself to administer the state in a proper manner.

In the first PC, Jagan speech ran like that of a factionist throwing abuses at a helpless State Election Commissioner. Now his second PC reflected how ill-prepared Jagan is even to talk about the threat to AP people from the corona epidemic. His wrong comment on virus origin from South Korea surprised Telugu states once again. What more, Jagan showed no patience to talk comprehensively on how people should get ready to prevent virus. Analysts say that Jagan got badly exposed when he talked very mildly without giving full details which happened right after KCR extensively spoke on his government’s efforts.

For 10 months, Jagan obviously dragged his media policy by addressing the people only through softball interviews by Sakshi and TV9. He was greatly comfortable with easy questions asked by them. It is different now. No doubt, his latest PC raised doubts on CM’s capabilities to do enough home work to tackle crisis situations.