Kajal confirms doing Megastar’s Acharya

Dusky beauty Trisha walked out of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project Acharya. There are several speculations about the female lead and it is heard that Kajal Aggarwal is the front runner for the role. The actress during a chat interaction with her fans recently across a social media platform confirmed doing Acharya. She said that the shoot is kept on hold currently and she is looking forward to join the sets very soon.

Koratala Siva is the director of this social drama and Ram Charan is rumored to play a crucial role in this big-budget film. The other female lead is yet to be finalized. Manisharma is on board as the music composer. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya is planned for August release.